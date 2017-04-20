Composure Decomposed

Airbrushed each day

in competence activity and rectitude

her face was flawless

free from blemishes

of failure insecurity and sin.

At least everyone thought so

and when asked about her skin regime

she only credited eating lots of butter and olive oil

and the luck of good genetics from her mother

who at 75 had looked no more than 60.

But then the perfect storm

of expectations loss and slaughtered dreams

beyond what she could bear

ripped away her glasses

grayed her hair

and with each squall and tempest

the careful coats of paint

then peeled away

in several shades of hardship

revealing all she’d lived and covered

while extolling optimism.

When the winds had once more calmed

and she first looked in the mirror

she reached from habit

for her brush and powder

to fill the cracks and layers now exposed

but when she took in her reflection

she saw a tender beauty there

from the sadness in her eyes

and weary sallow of her cheeks

to the deepened worry lines along her brow

all a burnished gold patina now

the vulnerability of uncertainty

of living her own truth.