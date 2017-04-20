Composure Decomposed
by Carolin Messier
Airbrushed each day
in competence activity and rectitude
her face was flawless
free from blemishes
of failure insecurity and sin.
At least everyone thought so
and when asked about her skin regime
she only credited eating lots of butter and olive oil
and the luck of good genetics from her mother
who at 75 had looked no more than 60.
But then the perfect storm
of expectations loss and slaughtered dreams
beyond what she could bear
ripped away her glasses
grayed her hair
and with each squall and tempest
the careful coats of paint
then peeled away
in several shades of hardship
revealing all she’d lived and covered
while extolling optimism.
When the winds had once more calmed
and she first looked in the mirror
she reached from habit
for her brush and powder
to fill the cracks and layers now exposed
but when she took in her reflection
she saw a tender beauty there
from the sadness in her eyes
and weary sallow of her cheeks
to the deepened worry lines along her brow
all a burnished gold patina now
the vulnerability of uncertainty
of living her own truth.
So Awesome! :)))) Thomas K Tinney, Cleveland, Ohio-4-20-2017.
Thank you! Glad you enjoyed it.
This is beautiful.
Thank you.
Beautifully penned
I’m glad you enjoyed it. Thank you.
Carolin..I’m becoming such a big fan. You wove this one so gracefully….
