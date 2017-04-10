April Intermezzo

In between courses
of blanketing grey
showers
and buffeting gusts,
rays of hidden sun appear
to cleanse the palate
of mood
and weary imagination
between plates of smoked trout
beef braised in earthy wine
and cellar aged cheese,
a spoon
of meyer lemon sorbet.
I could use a taste of that sorbet! These last few months have been wearying.
Exactly! Working in my garden between showers and storms has been my sorbet.
Writing is usually mine, but circumstances have drastically reduced my time lately. Sigh. But I feel that things are about to turn.
Writing is mine too, but I’m in the same boat lately. Also hoping that will change soon.
