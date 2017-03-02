A Recipe For Writing Poetry

Custards are made

fields of grazing cows

and free run chickens

orange-scented coffee

and vanilla bean,

the fruit of an orchid

that grew from the blood

of forbidden lovers.

The last batch

of ice cream

is churning

figs steeped in sherry

the Spanish sun

warms the stones

laid by Moors

in a time of tolerance

with hints of anise and bay.

As I roll the pin

across the fifth crust

of buttery dough

to fill fluted pans from France,

my fingers itch

to grasp instead

a pencil

to plant words, not seeds

upon a page

to capture and preserve

the thoughts and remembrances

that waft to the surface

with the steam of rosemary tea.

But the oven awaits the cakes

flourless, moist with chocolate and dates,

so I reach for a whisk instead.

