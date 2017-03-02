A Recipe For Writing Poetry
by Carolin Messier
Custards are made
fields of grazing cows
and free run chickens
orange-scented coffee
and vanilla bean,
the fruit of an orchid
that grew from the blood
of forbidden lovers.
The last batch
of ice cream
is churning
figs steeped in sherry
the Spanish sun
warms the stones
laid by Moors
in a time of tolerance
with hints of anise and bay.
As I roll the pin
across the fifth crust
of buttery dough
to fill fluted pans from France,
my fingers itch
to grasp instead
a pencil
to plant words, not seeds
upon a page
to capture and preserve
the thoughts and remembrances
that waft to the surface
with the steam of rosemary tea.
But the oven awaits the cakes
flourless, moist with chocolate and dates,
so I reach for a whisk instead.
Oh, those dastardly whisks and daily tasks!
Exactly. Life does get in the way of writing sometimes. But without it, we’d have so little to write about.
Most definitely!
It would appear you did also find the pencil and words 🙂 Best of all worlds.
Yes! I managed to sit down for a brief lunch break (time in the restaurant accelerates through the day and has a relentless rhythm, often without pause) and the poem came pouring out in between bites of kale salad with tuna and boiled egg.
It’s amazing what’s inside of us!
Creo que la poesía está en lo cotidiano, en lo que nos rodea. Sólo hay que aprender a mirar la realidad con otros ojos.
Saludos.
Exactly. I moved into a new house last summer and there are two large cedar trees in the yard. I spend hours watching the birds and squirrels and have begun to write poems about them. We are surrounded by poetry, we just need to slow down long enough to feel it. Thank you for reading and for your kind words.
My English is very bad, but I stand you, a little.
“to plant words, not seeds”–“the pen is my plough”–familiar sentiments and true. Keep planting, and harvesting.
You’re right! Planting and harvesting… and a little weeding now and again as well.
Weeding . . . revising . . . lots of it!
Loved your poem!
Wonderful and delicious with taste and image. It’s also how I make custard; first visit the cows on the edge of town, then pick up eggs from another neighbor.
Delicious!
A nice recipe indeed. Let me try . Thanks.
Simply beautiful! You are such a skilful poet 😀
So many sharpened pencils tempt you to scribble something. Who Knows? It may turn out to be poetry. I’m told the same luck happened to Picasso.
Wow! Yes, sitting down and surrounding oneself with the tools of creation is often enough to yield something– sometimes it’s even something worth sharing.
Hola, gracias por visitar mi blog. Ahora te correspondo y me paseo por el tuyo. Me gusta tu poema, está en la línea de valorar el presente, lo sencillo, lo cotidiano. Vivimos rodeados de poesía, pero hay que ejercitar un sexto sentido para descubrirla y gozar de ella y de la vida que la contiene.
Saludos y feliz fin de semana.
Amazing poem!!
Thank you! And thank you for pausing a moment in your day to taste some poetry.
So beautifully written! Loved it..
Thank you! And thank you for reading.
You’re most welcome! 😄
Yummy poem for a delicious pie. Thanks for the virtual tasting. 🍛
And so you reached for the whisks. Very beautiful, with the touch of kitchen 🙂
deep, i love it 💓
Interesting and beautiful
Can’t comment on the seeds, but you certainly have a way with words! That poem is real and beautiful!
Nice piece
Thank you.
This reminds me of ‘The word Shaker’ from The Book Thief. A tree of words to breathe life into the land :’)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, thank you. I haven’t read The Book Thief, but it’s on my very long list. I must move it closer to the top. What is ‘The word Shaker’? (I love the phrase ‘a tree of words to breathe life into the land’– what a beautiful image.)
